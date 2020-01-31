Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 8,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 417,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Exicure Company Profile (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

