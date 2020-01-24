ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $144,512.43 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $144,512.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,469,718.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 4,450 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $322,714.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $479,213.10.

On Friday, January 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $13,400.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ExlService by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,913,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202,489 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

