ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $5,036,775 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. ExlService has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

