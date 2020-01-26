ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. ExlService has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,001. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ExlService by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,913,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

