Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $139.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 299,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 142,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. 62,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,374. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?