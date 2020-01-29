Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the online travel company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

