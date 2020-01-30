Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

