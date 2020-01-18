Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Expeditors International of Washington also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

