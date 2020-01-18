Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.44

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.44 and last traded at $81.44, with a volume of 20396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

