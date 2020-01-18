Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,873. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

