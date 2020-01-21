Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

