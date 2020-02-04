Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $439,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,419 shares of company stock worth $4,389,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

