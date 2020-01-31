Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives $75.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,526.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,853. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $73.60. 93,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. Exponent has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.40.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

