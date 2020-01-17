Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 255.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,817,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Express by 198.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,587,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Express by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 54,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Express has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

