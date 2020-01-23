Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. Express also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.17-0.19 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 98,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $265.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also: Profit Margin