Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.01. Express shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 144,277 shares traded.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

