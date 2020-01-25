Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 1,377,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

