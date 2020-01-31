Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Receives $16.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

Shares of STAY opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

