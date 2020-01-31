Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $279.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $298.50 million. Exterran posted sales of $332.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,119. Exterran has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.06.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com