Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Exterran stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Exterran has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Exterran by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Exterran by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exterran by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exterran by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

