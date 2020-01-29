Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

EXTN opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Exterran has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $196.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exterran by 1,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com