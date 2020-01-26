Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 151.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com