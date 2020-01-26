Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 151.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

