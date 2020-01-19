Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

NYSE EXR opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

