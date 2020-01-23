Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.81.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 790,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?