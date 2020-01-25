Extraction Oil & Gas Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%.

XOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

