Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Down 6.5%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 1,198,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,110,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

XOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

