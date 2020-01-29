Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Siebert Williams Shank

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

