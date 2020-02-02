Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 63,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

