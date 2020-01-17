Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

