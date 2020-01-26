Extremely Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Share Price

News articles about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?