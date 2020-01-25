Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a news impact score of -4.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

VALE opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

