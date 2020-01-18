Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price

News articles about Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yamaha Motor earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YAMHF. ValuEngine upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

YAMHF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

