Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price

Headlines about GameStop (NYSE:GME) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GameStop earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GameStop stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $310.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

