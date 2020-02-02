Extremely Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Share Price

News headlines about Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kraft Heinz earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Kraft Heinz's ranking:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

