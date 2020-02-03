Extremely Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Share Price

News headlines about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have trended extremely positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Willis Towers Watson’s ranking:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $211.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.56.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?