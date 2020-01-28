Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $83.49.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

