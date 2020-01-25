Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a Call Option?