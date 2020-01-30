Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:XOM opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

