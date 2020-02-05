Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $63.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.17.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $59.97. 31,909,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,472,029. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

