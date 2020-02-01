Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.04.

XOM stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,878,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?