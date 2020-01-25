Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.05

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 2196513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

