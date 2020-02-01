Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.79. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 34,272,054 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

