Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Eyenovia worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

