Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EYPT. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks