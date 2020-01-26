Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $1.99. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 561,515 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 124,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?