Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 4.1%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 14,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 556,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laidlaw started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,613 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 124,053 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

