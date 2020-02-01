Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

EYPT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com