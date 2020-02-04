EZCORP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

