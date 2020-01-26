F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

FNB opened at $12.10 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,331,000 after buying an additional 250,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

