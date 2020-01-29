F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNB. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

